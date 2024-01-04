White Oak EMS ambulance involved in crash near UPMC Children's Hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An ambulance was involved in a late-night crash in Lawrenceville.
The crash happened around midnight right outside UPMC Children's Hospital.
KDKA's news crew at the scene saw a White Oak EMS ambulance that was missing a tire.
Two other vehicles had some damage.
It's unclear if anyone was in the ambulance at the time of the crash or if anyone else was injured.
