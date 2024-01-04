White Oak EMS ambulance involved in crash near UPMC Children's Hospital

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An ambulance was involved in a late-night crash in Lawrenceville.

The crash happened around midnight right outside UPMC Children's Hospital.

KDKA's news crew at the scene saw a White Oak EMS ambulance that was missing a tire.

kdka-penn-avenue-ambulance-crash.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Two other vehicles had some damage.

It's unclear if anyone was in the ambulance at the time of the crash or if anyone else was injured. 

