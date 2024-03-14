When is Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day Parade? Here's what to know about the 2024 celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh boasts one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the country, and this year's annual celebration is just around the corner.

The parade dates back to the mid-1800s, and parade organizers claim it's the third largest in the country. It's known to march on rain or shine -- even through the Blizzard of '93.

"Irish step dancers, marching bands, military members, community organizations, and even Punxsutawney Phil are just a few of the participants that march down Grant Street every year on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day. Rain, hail, or even blizzard conditions cannot stop us from celebrating our Irish pride, especially when 'everyone is Irish for the day,'" the parade's website says.

Here's what you need to know about Pittsburgh's 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade, including the date, parade route and road closure.

When is Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day Parade?

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, one day before the actual holiday. It's always the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, unless St. Patrick's Day is on a Saturday, in which case the parade is on the holiday, organizers say.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., rain, snow or shine.

What is the parade route?

The parade formation begins at the Greyhound bus station at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street.

The parade then marches from the intersection of Liberty and 11th Street to Grant Street to Boulevard of the Allies where it turns right, heading down the Boulevard of the Allies to the reviewing stand at Stanwix Street.

A map of the route can be found online.

What roads will be closed?

Authorities haven't released a list of road closures yet, but Pittsburgh Regional Transit does have a list of buses that will be detoured on Saturday.

PRT says nearly 50 bus routes will be detoured, with some beginning as early as 7 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m. Most detours will begin at 9 a.m. and end when police reopen streets around 2 p.m.

"Because several bus routes will be unable to reach streets located closer to the middle of downtown, riders will be able to disembark buses and transfer – for free – to light-rail cars at Station Square or Penn Station, the bus and rail station along the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway," PRT said in a news release.

The agency will operate a free rail shuttle between Penn Station and Steel Plaza. Riders with questions about service are encouraged to call customer service at 412-442-2000.

What other St. Patrick's Day celebrations are planned?

In addition to the parade, there will also be a Catholic mass at Old St. Patrick's in the Strip District. There will also be family friendly activities in Market Square before and after the parade, organizers say.

Pittsburgh businesses are also ready for the holiday, with multiple spots in the Strip District saying the weekend is big for both crowds and sales.

David Regan, the owner of the Harp and Fiddle Irish Pub, told KDKA-TV they're ordering a lot of beer for the weekend, with Guinness the most popular choice. If you're looking for a traditional Irish meal, Strip District Meats says they've got plenty of corned beef briskets. Yinzers in the Burgh is ready for the holiday, with lots of Irish-themed merchandise.