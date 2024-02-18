Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade set for March 16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest St. Patrick's Day Parades is hosted right here in our backyard and it's less than a month away.

The annual Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

"What began more than 150 years ago as a way to honor the patron saint of Ireland has evolved into a city-wide celebration of the pride that comes from being Irish," the parade committee says on its website. "We welcome you to join us, first for mass at Old St. Patrick's in the Strip, and then along the parade route. Wear your green (or black and gold), and help us celebrate!"

Pittsburgh's parade route begins at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street to Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies, turns right proceeds on the Boulevard of the Allies to Stanwix Street, and ends at Commonwealth Place.

This year, the parade's grand marshal is Robert Tierney, a native of Dublin who came to Pittsburgh in 1997 and helped young people struggling with unemployment and sectarianism in Ireland. He also spent time as the president of the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh.

"The [Grand Marshal] sash represents the tireless work of thousands of Irish American volunteers, throughout this region and beyond," he told the committee. "We stand on the shoulders of those that have come before us and ensure that our traditions, culture, and sports are kept alive and well for future generations to experience and love."

You can learn more about the parade on its website at this link.