Wheeling man charged for romance scam that cost woman $96K

WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) -- A man from Wheeling was indicted in a romance scam that federal prosecutors said cost a woman about $96,000.

After meeting the victim online in 2022, 52-year-old Eugene Robert LeClear told her he needed money for several fake reasons, like medical expenses and to post bond, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said in a news release.

Prosecutors said LeClear lied to the victim about being a millionaire and promised to reimburse her. Officials said she lost about $96,000.

"Romance scammers are expert manipulators who develop relationships that feel very real," said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. "Victims are understandably reluctant to come forward because they are embarrassed, but we hope they still will so that action can be taken to prevent others from being harmed."

LeClear is charged with five counts of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count.

How to spot a romance scam

In romance scams, the FBI says criminals use fake online identities to gain the victims' affection and trust. Then they'll use those relationships to manipulate victims or steal from them.

"If someone you meet online needs your bank account information to deposit money, they are most likely using your account to carry out other theft and fraud schemes," the FBI says.

To protect yourself, the FBI recommends being careful about what you post and make public on social media because scammers can use those details to target you.

When developing a relationship with someone online, be wary if they keep coming up with excuses for why they can't meet in person. If you haven't met someone after a few months, for whatever reason, the FBI says you have good reason to be suspicious.

Never send money to anyone you've only communicated with online or by phone, the FBI says.