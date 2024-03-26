Here's what to do if you find a swarm of bees in your backyard

Pittsburgh "backyard beekeeper" explains what to do if you find a swarm

By: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A self-titled "backyard beekeeper" is doing his best to spread the news on why it's a bad idea to take on the honeybees by ourselves.

As the weather warms the next couple of months, pollinating insects will begin to fly again, and that includes our local honeybees.

Spencer Herrick cares for his own hive in his backyard in Brookline and says you might see the honeybees gathering in large numbers, but that doesn't mean they're scheming to sting you.

"They do tend to swarm this time of year, which includes clustering on trees, fences," Herrick said.

"Typically when they are in this stage, they are in protection mode, they are looking for a new home," he added.

Herrick recently posted to a local Facebook group in Brookline, trying to spread the word on why the bees will be out and about in full force. However, Herrick says despite their chill demeanor during this time, many people do not want them flying around and have an understandable fear of getting stung.

But Herrick says the honeybee population is vulnerable, and it's important that we don't try to kill them and instead relocate them safely.

"People see a swarm of bees and they want to spray them and unfortunately they are mistaking them for one of the more aggressive flying insects, typically the wasps or the yellowjackets," Herrick said. "You're never going to kill them by doing that, you're just going to make them very sick and they're going to take that back and feed it to the rest of their family."

So when it comes to getting rid of your new neighbors, Herrick says leave it to the hobbyists with training like himself or the professionals.

"A beekeeper is going to have the right equipment to come collect the queen, make sure they all get back safely and hopefully to a new home where they can be cared for," he said.

"Whatever we can do on our own, whether or not we are a beekeeper, even just by calling somebody, it's going to help in the long run for the survival of the honeybee."

Now when it comes to knowing the difference between these stinging insects, Herrick says if it's got a furry back, it's friendly. Honeybees tend to have hairs on their abdomen, like other friendly pollinators. Wasps and yellowjackets and the more aggressive types typically have a shiny abdomen or a slick coat.