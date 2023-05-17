Bridgeville officer catches swarm of honeybees

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Bridgeville police officer got to try his hand at beekeeping after finding a swarm of honeybees.

Pittsburgh Honey said Bridgeville police called them after spotting a swarm, and when they were delayed, Sergeant James followed their instructions and caught the bees.

Bridgeville police said Sergeant James used a manila envelope to lightly smoke the swarm of honeybees then gently scraped them into an empty cardboard box with a small amount of sugar water sprinkled inside.

Within 30 minutes, police said the colony was safe and sound inside the box and was later rescued by the Pittsburgh Honey Cooperative.

￼Your feel good story of the day, brought to you by the BPD… The only thing sweeter than the story itself is Sgt James,... Posted by Bridgeville Police Department on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Police joked that Sergeant James was "amazingly" only stung once.

Pittsburgh Honey's website said it's that time of year again, and if you see a swarm, don't spray it. They said if you contact them, they'll do their best to remove the bees safely and give them a new home.

According to Pittsburgh Honey's website, the Fine family manages upwards of 200 colonies each summer and provides thousands of pounds of pure and local honey to customers in the Pittsburgh region.