What is norovirus? A Pittsburgh doctor explains symptoms and how to protect yourself.

Doctor explains how to protect yourself from norovirus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cases of norovirus are spiking across the nation.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus spreads quickly and easily. The highly contagious stomach bug has medical experts reminding people what they can do to stop the spread.

What is norovirus?

Health experts say just 10 viral particles of norovirus can make someone sick.

"You'll be basically lying on the bathroom floor, not feeling good, abdominal pain, nausea, possibly vomiting, lots of diarrhea. That's your body's way of getting rid of it," Dr. Brian Lamb of Allegheny Health Network Internal Medicine said.

"When do you know that it's time to take yourself or your young child to the emergency room?" KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller asked.

"When your child can't really hold down fluid," Lamb said. "So, if your child starts to become lethargic, if they just won't drink anything more ... If it's a very small baby, if they're not really wetting their diapers — that's when you really want to start to get a little concerned because that tends to show, possibly, that you're heading into a little bit of dehydration. For most of us as adults, we'll know."

Symptoms start suddenly and most people feel better after one to three days. But there is no quick cure: just rest and liquids.

How to avoid catching norovirus

Parents worry the virus is going to wipe out families once everyone returns to school and daycare in the New Year. Dr. Lamb said there are precautions to take.

"Wash your hands all the time, especially after you've used the bathroom," Lamb said. "And make sure you wash your hands well, too. This is not just one of those cursory run them under the water. Soap water, wash your hands, get under your fingernails."

How does norovirus spread?

Norovirus spreads by sharing food or eating utensils, which a lot of families in the Pittsburgh area did over the holidays.

"You don't want to be sharing food," Dr. Lamb said.

It also can spread by people not washing their hands after the bathroom and then contaminating surfaces. So, go stock up on disinfectants to protect yourself and your family.