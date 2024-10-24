Westmoreland County nurses accused of taking, sharing inappropriate patient pictures appear in court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former nurses in Westmoreland County accused of taking naked photos and videos of patients appeared in court on Thursday.

The preliminary hearing was waived for Peter Castellano and Melissa Tompkins, the two former nurses accused of taking and sharing nude videos and pictures of patients at Westmoreland Hospital. Those images were then allegedly shared in a group text with two other hospital employees.

In the courtroom on Thursday were some of the alleged victims and their families. Samuel Cordes, attorney for former patient Rose Storey, said the hospital had a duty to protect his client, and the hospital let her down.

"She's a very private person," Cordes said. "To be exposed like that on a cell phone camera and then those picture were passed around to different people, that's a violation of both state and federal wiretapping laws as well."

Some amendments were made to the charges on Thursday. Six of the seven invasion of privacy charges were dropped against Castellano, and both invasion of privacy charges were dropped for Tompkins. Multiple charges of abuse of a care-dependent person were added for both.

"The commonwealth agreed with our position that this was not based on sexual desire and likely more on childish behavior," said Casey White, the attorney for Tompkins.

Castellano and Tompkins deny any wrongdoing. They admitted to being part of the group chat and looking at the pictures, but both said they didn't take the pictures or videos.

Casey Mullen, the attorney for Castellano, said they're still in the fact-finding stages. Mullen said when he sees discovery, he will have a better understanding of the commonwealth's case.

"Once we have the opportunity to review everything in its totality, then we will be in a better position to formulate an opinion as to defenses," Mullen said.

Cordes announced he filed a civil suit on behalf of his client against both defendants and the Westmoreland Hospital.

