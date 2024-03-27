Westmoreland County juvenile detention center to reopen today

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The statewide crisis involving the juvenile justice system takes a step in the right direction today as Westmoreland County's juvenile detention center is ready to reopen its doors.

The Westmoreland County Regional Youth Services Center will reopen today.

It closed last year following a state report that found several violations and was also due to staffing shortages and the need for repairs to the building.

A board member at the jail told KDKA last summer that each day that went by while they were closed cost $800 per person to house them somewhere else.

He cited a lot of 'bad behavior' that came about in early 2023, with most dating back to an emergency inside that left the facility on lockdown for hours due to low staffing levels.

When we spoke to the board member, he said there were four people on staff and two dozen would be considered a full staff and with 16 beds available, they didn't have enough bodies.

He also told us that they needed more training along with repairs to parts of the center like new cell doors -- something he said should've been done decades ago.

The decision to reopen the center was officially announced at the Detention Board meeting earlier this week.