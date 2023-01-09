Westmoreland County DA seeks death penalty against father charged in killing of 9-year-old son

GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- Prosecutors in Westmoreland County are seeking the death penalty against the father of 9-year-old Azuree Charles.

Jean Charles is facing charges including first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and strangulation.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has now filed paperwork for capital punishment.

In a statement, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says the notice to seek the death penalty is "proper." She said, "In our society, the trust the child holds in a parent is inviolate, and this office intends to prosecute the violations of that trust."

Azuree was found dead in May of last year. He was covered with a chair and hidden behind a shed in a wooded area close to where he lived after he was reported missing.

Sources told KDKA that the boy previously told his mom that his dad struck him in the face and beat him with a phone charger.

Jean Charles was prohibited from having unsupervised contact with his kids after allegedly assaulting his son in November, according to court paperwork.

Azuree's mother, Luella Elien, is charged with aggravated assault of a victim less than 13, endangering the welfare of children and hindering apprehension or prosecution of another.

Jean Charles is expected back in court later this month and in March.