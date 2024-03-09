Westmoreland County DA denies lawyer of man shot by police access to police footage

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - The family of a man shot and killed by police said no one will show them any police video of the shooting, even though the case has been closed.

Dontae Warner allegedly tried to run officers over with his car during a drug investigation in North Huntingdon last fall.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said because of that threat, police were justified in shooting and killing Warner.

Now, the Warner family's lawyer is saying Ziccarelli wouldn't let him see the footage because the officers were undercover.

Attorney Steve Barth said he offered to sign a confidentiality agreement but is still being denied.