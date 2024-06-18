Lake in Pittsburgh-area has harmful algae bloom

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — A park in Westmoreland County is dealing with a harmful algae bloom.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is helping to solve the problem.

Needless to say, the Burrell Lake Park shouldn't be green. The DEP is recommending people don't mess with the water at all.

"It's just a little fluke with the water situation," Lower Burrell City Councilman Mike Stanoski said.

Stanoski brings his grandchild to this park all the time. He enjoys its peace and tranquility. Now he wants to find a solution. According to the DEP, the water was tested on June 11. The algae were found to have high levels of bacteria harmful to humans, pets and wildlife.

"Until we really treat the lake, I would say just be cautious and stay away," Stanoski said.

The city put up a sign to let people know to stay out of the water. If somehow you do come in contact with it, wash yourself off. This algae forms when water is stagnant, has high levels of nutrients and is in warm temperatures. The DEP said people can still enjoy the park and walk around the lake.

"We have a beautiful park here. Enjoy it, but right now just be cautious," Stanoski said.

As for the treatment plan, that is still in the works. Stanoski said leaders are looking at bids with treatment companies. There is no current timeline for when this will be fixed.

"It will all work out, but like anything else, it is going to take time," Stanoski said.

The DEP said it's working with the city to address the problem.