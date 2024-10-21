Westmoreland County community supporting breast cancer awareness with gazebo makeover

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Mount Pleasant community in Westmoreland County is coming together and displaying support for breast cancer awareness in a very special way.

There are dozens of signs around a gazebo in the downtown area of Mount Pleasant.

The signs, made by StukUp Grafix, are dedicated to loved ones who have died from cancer, those who are fighting the disease, or people and businesses showing their support.

For the last 10 years, the Pink Gazebo Project in October has raised over $55,000. All the money raised goes to the local nonprofit, Glimmer of Hope. The organization funds programs, treatments, and technology to stop breast cancer from advancing.

If anyone is interested in donating, go to Glimmer of Hope's website or mail a check to StukUp Grafix at 625 W. Main Street, Mount Pleasant, Pa. 15666.