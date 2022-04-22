Tree giveaway in Jeannette is one of many local Earth Day observances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a tree giveaway happening in Westmoreland County this Earth Day.

In Jeannette, West Penn Power's Green Team is handing out 300 dogwood saplings to anyone who wants to do a little landscaping in their yard.

The giveaway is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jeannette Greenspaces Community Garden on Clay Avenue and Seventh Street. For more information, click here.

The Green Team will also plant 300 trees at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Armstrong County. They will plant a variety from eastern red cedar to crab apple and more.

Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world. It started in 1970 because of growing concern over air pollution caused by leaded gas.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world, marked by more than a billion people every year in more than 190 countries.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has both in-person and online activities planned. Click here for more information on that.

The National Aviary is releasing their brand-new coffee table book Friday. It features photos of their most iconic species. More details here.

On Saturday, at Grove City Premium Outlets, you can give donations to those in need. In addition, the Mercer County Conservation District will be giving out wildflower seed packets and the Mercer County Garden Club will have plants for purchase.