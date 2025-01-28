Western Pennsylvania Congress members weigh in on federal funding freeze

What does a federal funding freeze mean? Western Pennsylvania Congress members weigh in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's freeze on federal grants and loans that could total trillions of dollars.

The White House had planned to freeze the funding as it begins an across-the-board review of federal spending. While it's now on hold until next Monday, it caused considerable concern on Tuesday.

KDKA-TV reached out to local members of Congress on both sides of the aisle for what they are hearing from the constituents.

"As it stands — right? — it is unconstitutional for them to do such a thing," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Summer Lee.

A memo from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget called for a spending freeze on federal assistance by 5 p.m. Tuesday. From aid to nonprofits, universities, small business loans, government grants to school lunches and even Meals on Wheels could be in jeopardy.

"We're still waiting for the guidance, for instance, for SNAP. For other programs like that. There's is a lot of institutional uncertainty," Lee said.

"We've been hearing from so many people. Fire, police, public safety all could be within this," she added.

Democrats say they will challenge the directive because the grants were promised under the Biden administration.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans argue it's about cautious spending.

Republican U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said in a statement, "The American people overwhelmingly elected President Donald J. Trump to put an end to the cycle of wasteful, woke, and bloated federal spending that plunges our nation into further record debt. This commonsense, temporary pause is a necessary and important step to get the United States back on the path to greatness."