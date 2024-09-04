Beloved Western Pa. School for Blind Children staff member returns after heart transplant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Emotions were high at Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children in Oakland Wednesday as students welcomed back a longtime staff member, after a lengthy break recovering from severe health issues.

Before 10 a.m., students and staff were ready, with pompoms and signs in hand, all lined up, waiting for someone to appear.

Ron Tecza walked into the school, to cheers, and lots of love as the facilities employee took his first steps in the building since early this year.

Back in February, his health took a turn.

"I have a device in me that was going off, shocking me continuously," Tecza said.

He had six surgeries in the span of six weeks, the last one being a heart transplant, and for months, spent time getting rehab and therapy.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, he got the all-clear to return to the job he's had for 28 years.

"I was hoping, praying, that's all I kept on talking about was work," Tecza said.

His supervisor, Dennis Kwiatkowski, wasn't prepared for him to come back by the start of the school year.

"This is like a miracle to us that Ron's coming back today," Kwiatkowski said. "We didn't expect to see him this quick."

They were anxiously waiting to say hi to him again.

"Ron pitches in everywhere and anywhere he's needed," Kwiatkowski said.

Holly Russell is the middle school principal.

"We all really stuck together and really hoped for a good recovery for him, and this is such a wonderful step to see him come back," Russell said.

It was a long time coming for Tecza too, as he held back tears, reuniting with everyone at school.

"I'm grateful to be alive, just grateful to be alive, be with my family," Tecza said.