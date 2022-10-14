Watch CBS News
Local News

West Virginia federal judge blocks law banning possession of guns without serial numbers

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CHARLESTON (KDKA) - A federal judge in West Virginia has blocked a law that bans the possession of firearms with the serial numbers removed.

In his ruling, the judge said firearms with the serial number filed off should be considered "legal" under the constitution.

He cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that holds the constitutional right to bear arms as fundamental.

He did acknowledge that guns without serial numbers are more likely to be used in a violent crime.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 9:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.