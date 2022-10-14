West Virginia federal judge blocks law banning possession of guns without serial numbers
CHARLESTON (KDKA) - A federal judge in West Virginia has blocked a law that bans the possession of firearms with the serial numbers removed.
In his ruling, the judge said firearms with the serial number filed off should be considered "legal" under the constitution.
He cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that holds the constitutional right to bear arms as fundamental.
He did acknowledge that guns without serial numbers are more likely to be used in a violent crime.
