West Mifflin Buffalo Wild Wings reopens after 2023 fire

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Buffalo Wild Wings in West Mifflin has returned from a 2023 fire just in time for the Super Bowl chicken wing surge.

Nobody got hurt during the fire, but the building on Mountain View Drive had too much damage. Now it's back and taking up 7,200 square feet of new space, and eager wing eaters were waiting for doors to open on Monday.

"Been here almost 15 hours," said Aiden Rowan, the first person in line.

If you talk to the first few people in line, you'll understand what the restaurant means to the surrounding community.

"I think it's great cause I used to come after football games in high school and stuff," Rowan said.

"This is a place where me and my friends would come up, his friends as well, and it's just a sense of togetherness in the community and it's nice to see everybody come out in support too," said Elijah Ballard, who was also waiting in line for the big reopening.

The first 100 people in line get free wings once a week for an entire year, but this reopening is about so much more than that.

"This is on [my daughter's] bucket list. I've been promising her we could do this for months when we heard it was happening and here we are," said Bobbi Rossi, who was waiting in line with her daughter.

"The entire building was destroyed. So now they're back better than ever," said Tyler McSwiggen.

While McSwiggen was waiting in line, he told KDKA-TV he was working as a firefighter when Buffalo Wild Wings burnt down.

"It's a loss of funds, it's a loss of business, the revenue that's there for the community, for the fire departments that serve this community," McSwiggen said.

This restaurant's return brings back 100 jobs to the area now.

"We came here a lot before it burned down, and it definitely hurt. You know, it was one of the best places to come out out and hang out. So, it's nice to have it back," said Riley Wright.

Inside, the warmth welcomes customers with a wall-to-wall LED screen and a fire-safe structure hopefully here for years to come. Doors open at the West Mifflin Buffalo Wild Wings Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to midnight and then Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.