PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heavy flames and smoke damaged the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in West Mifflin early Monday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m., around an hour after the restaurant closed for the night.

Crews were called to an overnight fire at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant along Mountain View Drive in West Mifflin. No injuries were reported. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

No one was injured and the fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The extent of the damages are unclear.