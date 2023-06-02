Weekend Planner: Summer kicks off with so much to do

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the first weekend of June and it's a jam-packed weekend!

That includes the kickoff of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Fest and the Pride parade and march.

RELATED: A busy 'Burgh weekend: Pride, arts fest, and comicon

But that's not all, there's plenty more for you to check out.

First, you can head to Kennywood today for the return of the Bites and Pints Food and Drink Festival.

They're adding new tasting locations this year and you'll have the chance to enjoy bite-sized samples inspired by Brazilian, German, Greek, Irish, Italian, Jamaican, Japanese, Mexican, and Polish cuisines.

It happens each weekend through July 30; beginning at 5 p.m. on Fridays and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Full details on the festival can be found on Kennywood's website at this link.

Meanwhile, tomorrow in Butler, the group Robin's Home is hosting its first food truck and rock festival.

There will be great food, live music, and entertainment, and kids activities from 3-8.

It's all taking place in the parking lot beside People's Gas on Main Street.

All proceeds will benefit supportive housing for women veterans.

Check out more on the Robin's Home website right here.

Also, in Kittanning, the Armstrong County Historical Museum is hosting its fourth-annual Engines at the Museum.

Not only will you get to enjoy free admission to the museum you'll also see demonstrations of antique engines and implements.

It all goes down Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Again - it's all free. The Armstrong County Historical Museum has all the details on Facebook.

So, there's something for everyone to check out this weekend and happy summer!