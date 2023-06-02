A busy 'Burgh weekend: Pride, arts fest, and comicon

Three Rivers Arts Fest kicks off this weekend

Three Rivers Arts Fest kicks off this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's looking like a busy weekend in the 'Burgh.

Things will be bustling and there will be a little bit of something for everyone.

At noon, the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival kicks off in the Cultural District. It's the first of 10 days of free art, music, and of course, dozens of vendors showing off and selling their work.

Headline performers will take the main stage every night at 7:30 at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are back in town, hosting the Cardinals for a three-game series at PNC Park.

Tonight is a "Free Shirt Friday" for the first 20,000 fans. Saturday, the first 20,000 get an O'Neil Cruz bobblehead.

Sunday is Kids Day and a Sesame Street Day. Kids 14 and under will get a Cookie Monster plush toy and get to meet some of their favorite characters.

As you may have seen, buildings all over the city are proudly showing rainbow colors to mark the start of Pride Month.

The city is celebrating its 50th Pride Month this year.

Events begin at 1 p.m. this afternoon in Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side.

Tomorrow, the parade steps off at noon downtown and ends in Allegheny Commons Park.

Finally, 3 Rivers Comicon is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and you can meet comic book creators who've worked with Marvel and DC comics.

There will be panels on a variety of topics, cosplay contests, and try out some custom brews.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are required but kids eight and under get in for free.

Whatever you're coming downtown for this weekend, expect thousands of others to be there with you.

This means...leave early and give yourself plenty of time.