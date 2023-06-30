Weekend Planner: Independence Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the Fourth of July Weekend and if you still need plans, we're here to help!

There are several great events going on in and around the area and let's start right here in Pittsburgh.

The furries are back.

That's right, thousands of furries from around the world are in town for Anthrocon.

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center will be jam-packed with events - including performances, comedy, game shows, workshops, and even an escape room!

There will be the annual furry parade tomorrow and a block party on Sunday.

All the details are on the Anthrocon website at this link.

Meanwhile, if we head a little bit south, we'll find some of the best BMC riders from across the globe who are in town for the USA BMX Stars & Stripes nationals.

Hundreds of bikers are competing to find out who is the best of the best in the sport.

It's happening at the South Park BMX track in Bethel Park.

Races get started on Friday afternoon at 1:30 and will go through Sunday evening.

You can get tickets and see the schedule on their website.

If we head back to Highland Park, the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Pride Month tonight.

A variety of fun, inclusive activities are planned for families of all ages.

That's happening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh Zoo Family Pride Night

Finally, Lawrenceville is celebrating the holiday tomorrow with the 77th annual Lawrenceville Independence Day Celebration at Arsenal Park.

There will be food, children's races, train rides, a balloon artist, face-painting, an exotic animal show, wrestling, and fireworks.

That gets going at 11 a.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.

Their Facebook page has the details.

As for fireworks throughout western Pennsylvania, we've got you covered there, too. You can check out our yearly KDKA Fireworks Guide!

It's going to be a fun and jam-packed weekend!