July 4th fireworks in Western Pa. 2023: Where you can watch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Add red, white and blue to that black and gold, Pittsburgh. It's time to celebrate Independence Day and there are plenty of celebrations going on in Western Pennsylvania.

Two of the areas biggest celebrations, Pittsburgh and Canonsburg, are back along with many other places around the region.

Here's where you can watch some fireworks, broke down county-by-county.

Allegheny County

CITY OF PITTSBURGH -- Tuesday, July 4

The City of Pittsburgh's Independence Day celebration is back at Point State Park from 4-10 p.m.! The party includes music, food, fun and fireworks. The fireworks show will begin at 9:35 p.m. Be sure to tune into 100.1 FM KDKA for a live broadcast of a fireworks soundtrack from TJ the DJ!

• Avalon -- 2023 North Borough Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 1 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Bellevue -- 2023 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 1 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Ben Avon -- 2023 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 1 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Ben Avon Heights -- 2023 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 1 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Brentwood Borough -- The 2023 Brentwood 4th of July Celebration includes a fireworks display scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 4th at 9:30 p.m. in Brentwood Park. Earlier in the day there will be the Annual 4th of July Parade beginning at 10 a.m. and the 2023 Grand Marshal recognizing Western PA Korean War veterans.

• Carnegie -- Carnegie Independence Day Celebration at Carnegie Park all day Saturday, July 1st with fireworks beginning after sunset.

• Crafton Borough -- Fireworks in Crafton Park at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Check out live music, food, mini golf, and more in the park.

• Dormont Borough -- 2023 Dormont Day July 4th Celebration will take place on Tuesday, July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Zambelli fireworks starting around 9:35 p.m.

• Emsworth -- 2023 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 1 starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

• Findlay Township -- The 2023 Findlay Township Independence Day Celebration will take place on Monday, July 3 with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at the Recreation and Sports Complex at Leopold Lake.

• Leetsdale -- Leetsdale 4th of July Celebration will take place on Tuesday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk. There will also be a parade, food trucks, and live music earlier in the day.

• Marshall Township -- Community Day will be held on Saturday, August 26 at Knob Hill Park with Zambelli fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

• McKeesport -- McKeesport will have fireworks after dark in Renzie Park following their Summer Concert Series featuring the Vouges on Tuesday, July 4.

• Monroeville -- Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Monroeville Mall Annex on Tuesday, July 4.

• Moon Township -- Moon Township's Annual 4th of July Celebration is on Tuesday July, 4 in Moon Park and includes a fireworks show at 10 p.m. There will be food trucks, a performance from Moon's Bailey Taylor, a flag ceremony, and kids activities earlier in the day.

• Mount Lebanon -- Community Day 4th of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 with fireworks at 9 p.m. Enjoy music, games, food, a petting zoo, and more at Mount Lebanon Park.

• Ohio Township -- Community Day begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 with fireworks at dusk.

• Pine Township -- Pine Township's 33rd Community Day is Saturday, July 15 with fireworks at dusk.

• Scott Township -- Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. in Scott Park.

• Shaler Township -- Shaler Township's Community Day is on Tuesday, July 4 in Kiwanis Park. The event will include food vendors, face painting, firetruck rides, community tents, a DJ at the pool and fireworks will begin at dusk.

• South Fayette Township and Upper St. Clair - South Fayette and Upper Saint Clair are partnering up for a fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. The show can be watched from Fairview Park in South Fayette or in Boyce Mayview Park in Upper Saint Clair.

Armstrong County

--No Listings Found

Beaver County

-- No Listings Found

Butler County

• Big Butler Fair -- The Big Butler Fair is Friday, June 30 to Thursday, July 8 with fireworks on Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

• Mars Borough -- Mars Borough will have fireworks on Monday, July 3 which will begin at dusk.

• Saxonburg Borough -- Fireworks at Saxonburg Carnival Grounds on Monday, July 3.

Fayette County

City of Uniontown Founding Day -- Founding Day fireworks will be Sunday, July 2 around 9:30 p.m.

Greene County

• Waynesburg Lions Club July 4th Celebration -- 4th of July Celebration includes a car show, pancake breakfast, Little Miss Firecracker Pageant, and concludes with a fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4 around 9:30 p.m.

Indiana County

• Star Spangled Celebration -- Star Spangled Celebration is Tuesday, July 4 featuring food vendors, raffles, kids activities, a wine and beer garden, and fireworks start at 9:45 p.m at the Mack Park Fairground.

Lawrence County

• Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival -- Ellwood City Festival will have fireworks on Sunday, July 2 at 10:00 p.m.

• July 4th Celebration at Pearson Park -- Pearson Park July 4th Celebration will be from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 with fireworks starting at 10:00 p.m.

Mercer County

Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration -- Fireworks Celebration on Saturday, July 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Quaker Steak and Lube and Chestnut Street parking lot. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Washington County

CANONSBURG 4TH OF JULY PARADE -- Tuesday, July 4

The Greater Canonsburg 4th of July Celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. with the annual parade. Afternoon activities will be in the town park from 12-6 p.m. with rock climbing, inflatables, balloon creations, music and more. The fireworks show kicks off at 10 p.m.

• City of Washington Spark in the Park -- Spark in the Park will be Tuesday, July 4 featuring live music, face painting, food, drinks, and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. in Washington Park.

Westmoreland County

• Latrobe 4th of July Celebration -- The Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration is Tuesday, July 4 with the annual parade beginning at 10:30 a.m., food trucks, a foam dance party, live music, and fireworks starting at 9:45 p.m. will follow.

• Mount Pleasant Borough Party in the Park -- Party in the Park will be Monday, July 3 at the Gazebo and will begin at 5:00 p.m. with fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

