Weekend Planner: Fall and spooky season are upon us

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Have you got any plans for this beautiful weekend? If not, we've got you covered!

Not to mention, it's the first weekend of fall and the unofficial start of spooky season!

Phantom Fall Fest is back at Kennywood and is running Fridays through Sundays until October 29.

There you can experience six haunted mazes, an Alice in Wonderland-themed haunted house, and four "scare zones" throughout the park.

New this year, kids under the age of 10 can participate in Kenny's Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt from noon until 5 every Saturday and Sunday.

You can get tickets online at this link.

Meanwhile, Idlewild and Soak Zone's "Hallow-Boo" gets underway tomorrow.

It takes place every Saturday and Sunday through October 29. Hours are 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

New to Hallow-Boo this year is a fun-tastic foam party and the first foam party is this Sunday.

Also new is a scavenger hunt the weekend of October 14 and 15.

Check out the full rundown and tickets on their website right here.

This is also the weekend to visit the famous "Buffalo Bill House" in Perryopolis. Actress Brooke Smith, who played Cathrine Martin in Silence of the Lambs will be hosting guided tours starting today and going through Sunday.

Guests will also be able to sign up for a special photo session with Smith, recreating some of her most iconic scenes.

Schedule a tour on the home's website at this link.

Vandergrift's Riverside Drive-in is hosting their "All-Night Horror" movie marathon this weekend.

Friday night is all about the slashers and tomorrow features a lineup for creature features.

It's recommended you get tickets in advance and you can do so right here.

Tonight, the fun gets underway with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Fall Gallery Crawl.

Think of it as a huge open house to explore the art and entertainment scene in the Downtown Cultural District.

It begins at 5:30 and wraps up at 10.

Then, that's when "Crawl After Dark" starts and you can enjoy a silent disco until midnight at The Backyard at 8th and Penn.

Tickets and more are available right here.

Allegheny County is hosting the first of two "Hay Days" tomorrow.

Hartwood Acres Park hosts all the fun tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and you can enjoy hay rides, a barnyard petting zoo, face-painting, bounce houses, a balloon artist, a puppet show, a magician, and games and giveaways.

Best of all? It's free to attend, but you will be able to buy food and drink.

Check out the details at this link.

The 41st annual Latin American and Caribbean Festival takes place tomorrow at Pitt's Posvar Hall Patio on Bouquet Street.

It goes from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and features great Latin cuisine, live music, and arts and crafts tables.

It's all free to attend.

Evans City is hosting its Pumpkinfest this weekend and the city is promising family-fun-themed activities including a pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin decorating, and pumpkin carving demonstrations.

There will also be a hula hoop competition, line dancing, live music, and a car cruise.

It all takes place from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in downtown Evans City.

You can get a full lineup of events right here.

Finally, Wild Things Park in Washington County is playing host to the Washington Area Humane Society's "Woofstock."

Pups will be able to compete in a variety of fun contests, dog yoga classes, and even get a makeover with a mobile dog groomer.

The fundraiser is happening tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and kids 10 and under get in for free.

Pick them up right here.