Kennywood welcomes back Phantom Fall Fest this weekend

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Are you keen on Halloween?

If the answer to that question is yes - Kennywood may just have the event you're looking for.

Starting Friday night, Kennywood welcomes the spooky season back to Pittsburgh with their annual Phantom Fall Fest.

This year's event will be taking place through Oct. 29 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and will feature everything from family fun to scary thrills and chills.

New this year, kids ages 10 and under can participate in Kenny's "Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt" from 12 to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

And if you like food, guests will be able to enjoy loaded corn dogs, crips apple funnel cakes, and seasonal beer and cocktails.

For thrill seekers, get ready for six haunted mazes, including the new "M-ALICE in Wonderland" that will take you through the looking glass in a terrifying way. Plus, four scare zones and of course, access to some of your favorite rides.

Tasha Pokrzywa, the Communications Manager for Kennywood says that this year, there is a little something for everyone.

"So we like to say you can play all day and you can fright all night," she said. "So you can come out here, ride the rides just like you always do in the day, and then of course at six o'clock, that's when kind of the creep sets in, the fog machines turn on and it gets a little scary around here."

Tickets for Phantom Fall Fest are on sale right now and there is a limited-time offer if you buy online.

For tickets and more information, check out their website.