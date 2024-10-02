Light rain and drizzle in the morning, but sunshine returns to the Pittsburgh area this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can say goodbye to rain and cloudy conditions and hello to sunshine starting this afternoon with the sun returning by 3 p.m.

It will be sooner for some. The sun won't do much to warm us up with today's high and tomorrow's low both being the coolest of the week.

While we will be dry this afternoon, lingering rain showers and drizzle are expected to be around through the morning commute. It won't be a lot and the rain is mainly going to be along a cool front that is pushing through. Winds aren't expected to be too strong behind the front, just coming in from the northwest at around 5-10mph. Rain totals will either be trace or just 0.01".

Cloud cover will keep temps up near 60 this morning with our daily low hit just before midnight. Highs will only get back to the mid-60s even with the sunshine due to the cool air mass that will be in place.

High temperatures today - October 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Expect fog to start the day on Thursday with temperatures dipping to the 40s and maybe even the thirties in some isolated spots. Highs will hit the mid-70s Thursday afternoon with highs staying in the 70s throughout the weekend.

Cloud cover throughout the day - October 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Things get interesting on Sunday evening as another fall cool front slides through bringing with it the chance for some decent rain showers.

Right now data is indicating that we should expect maybe as much as a four-tenths of an inch of rain falling during and before the game. Game time temperatures should be in the low 70s. It may turn windy for the fourth quarter.

The front on Sunday night will bring falling temperatures on Monday with highs in the 60s hit at midnight and temperatures in the low 50s and maybe even 40s by just before midnight on Tuesday.

7-day forecast: October 2, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

