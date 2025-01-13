TJ Watt, Pat Freiermuth express support for Mike Tomlin amid another first-round exit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers players met with coaches and aside some goodbyes on the South Side on Monday with most of the players heading home sometime this week.

While some players may not be back next season, Mike Tomlin will be and has the support of his team.

"Without Coach T, we wouldn't have been in the playoffs, we all love Coach T, he's a great leader and a great coach," said tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Tomlin has been under fire for his lack of postseason success, losing his last six playoff games and the most recent five have been first-round exits, including Saturday against AFC North rival Baltimore. It was just another in a string of disappointing endings.

Despite that, players like T.J. Watt love that Tomlin is their head coach and believe he is the right guy for the team.

"Hard Knocks doesn't even show, I haven't watched it, but I know they only show what this guy means to this place," Watt said. "From a personal level, from a team level, we need to perform better, not saying we need to play better for him, we need to play better for everybody. This city deserves it, this team deserves it, the guys in this locker room, we deserve it, we're working hard - we just need to get it right. I say that every year and it gets more and more frustrating as the years go by, but tough conversations need to be had, can't keep doing the same thing and expecting different results. That starts with myself, going into the offseason with a lot of questions but I also know there will be a lot of answers in the next couple of weeks."

Tomlin is signed through the 2027 season and is expected to meet with the media on Tuesday.

Russell Wilson said he plans to return next season

As players like Freiermuth and Watt put their support behind the head coach, they're signed long-term, but the Steelers will have a few roster decisions to make as certain players will be free agents. That includes both quarterbacks - Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Both have indicated they want to return but the question remains, will both be back?

Wilson spoke on Monday saying he would love to have to have a few plays back, but overall feels like he played well this season.

He indicated he wants to return to the Steelers next season and while the feeling could be mutual, Wilson said the two sides have yet to have any discussions.

"That's the plan, obviously I love it here, and I think we have a great football team, obviously it didn't end the way we wanted it to, I think there's a lot more to do," he said. "That's always been my plan: play as long as possible. I've said that since I was a rookie. That's always been my thought process. I feel great physically, mentally, and emotionally. If you want to play 20-plus years, you've got to love it. I love the process, I love the mentality, and I love competing with my teammates. I just trust the process and trust that we'll have those conversations when the time comes."