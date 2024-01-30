Water main break disrupts service for residents in South Hills

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A water main break has disrupted service for residents in the South Hills.

The incident began around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the proximity of Washington Pike and Dewey Avenue in Bridgeville, stemming from a break of a roughly 12-inch-wide pipe, according to Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson Gary Lobaugh.

KDKA-TV

Crews remain on the scene as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

After the crews stop the break, they will contact other utility companies to know where their utility lines are and will dig to repair the water main.

It remains unclear how many people have been impacted by the water main break.