Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break disrupts service for residents in South Hills

By Megan Shinn

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A water main break has disrupted service for residents in the South Hills.

The incident began around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the proximity of Washington Pike and Dewey Avenue in Bridgeville, stemming from a break of a roughly 12-inch-wide pipe, according to Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson Gary Lobaugh.

img-0139.jpg
KDKA-TV

Crews remain on the scene as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

After the crews stop the break, they will contact other utility companies to know where their utility lines are and will dig to repair the water main.

It remains unclear how many people have been impacted by the water main break.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 8:31 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.