Water grants available for low-income households in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians with low incomes will once again have access to some help with their water bills.

The Shapiro administration is reopening the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Under the program, eligible households can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service of up to $2,500 each.

Crisis situations can include past-due water bills, termination of utility service and having received notices that service will be shut off within the next 60 days.

Applications will be accepted starting July 10.