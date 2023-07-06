Water grants available for low-income households in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians with low incomes will once again have access to some help with their water bills.
The Shapiro administration is reopening the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Under the program, eligible households can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service of up to $2,500 each.
Crisis situations can include past-due water bills, termination of utility service and having received notices that service will be shut off within the next 60 days.
Applications will be accepted starting July 10.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.