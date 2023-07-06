Watch CBS News
Local News

Water grants available for low-income households in Pennsylvania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Grants available for low-income households in Pennsylvania
Grants available for low-income households in Pennsylvania 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians with low incomes will once again have access to some help with their water bills.

The Shapiro administration is reopening the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Under the program, eligible households can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service of up to $2,500 each. 

Crisis situations can include past-due water bills, termination of utility service and having received notices that service will be shut off within the next 60 days.

Applications will be accepted starting July 10.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.