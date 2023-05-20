Watch: Pittsburgh Penguins remove old scoreboard ahead of arena renovations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the Pittsburgh Penguins continue their off-ice search for a new general manager, the team is busy making changes to PPG Paints Arena ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Penguins on Saturday posted a short video to Twitter showing the removal of the old scoreboard.

Out with the old, in with the new.



New scoreboard coming next season. pic.twitter.com/Ob7FmPa0E2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 20, 2023

The team announced a slew of new upgrades back in March. In all, PPG Paints Arena will be receiving $30 million in upgrades, including two new suites, a VIP event-level club, and the scoreboard.

"We are committed to maintaining PPG Paints Arena as a world-class destination not only for Penguins hockey but for concerts and marquee events," said Penguins' President of Business Operations, Kevin Acklin, at the time of the announcement. "We are investing millions to replace our entire in-game entertainment technology, as well as building exciting new premium spaces, to offer immersive experiences for our fans and guests that will be truly unique to our Pittsburgh market."

The new 50-foot by 33-foot scoreboard nearly doubles the size of the previous scoreboard.