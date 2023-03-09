Penguins announce plans for new scoreboard as part of $30 million upgrade of PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This offseason, a slew of upgrades are coming to the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena.

The team announced today that in conjunction with the arena's management, OVG360, plans for $30 million in upgrades, including two new suits, a VIP event-level club, and a brand new scoreboard.

"We are committed to maintaining PPG Paints Arena as a world-class destination not only for Penguins hockey but for concerts and marquee events," said Penguins' President of Business Operations, Kevin Acklin. "We are investing millions to replace our entire in-game entertainment technology, as well as building exciting new premium spaces, to offer immersive experiences for our fans and guests that will be truly unique to our Pittsburgh market."

Two new suites will be built next to the Penguins' runaway and bench, adjacent to Suite 66 at ice level. Those suites will include lower-bowl seating, dining and entertainment spaces, full-service bars, and private restrooms.

There will also be an all-inclusive VIP event level located at the end of the arena where the Penguins shoot twice. It will offer access to section 109 for Penguins games and premium seating next to where the stage is for concerts.

Lastly, the arena is getting a brand-new 50-foot by 33-foot scoreboard, nearly doubling the size of the existing scoreboard at the arena.

Funding for the project has been approved by the Sports and Exhibition Authority.