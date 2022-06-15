Watch CBS News
Coroner called to water rescue in Lawrence County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to a water rescue in Lawrence County. 

Rescue crews said they got the call around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Photos from the scene show a heavy presence of first responders on Kino Road in Washington Township. Police and fire departments were also called to the scene. 

washington-township-water-rescue.png
The coroner was called to a water rescue in Washington Township, Lawrence County on June 15, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA)

Details are limited, but crews said they pulled a body out of the water. The person found hasn't been identified. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

