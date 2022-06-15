Coroner called to water rescue in Lawrence County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to a water rescue in Lawrence County.
Rescue crews said they got the call around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Photos from the scene show a heavy presence of first responders on Kino Road in Washington Township. Police and fire departments were also called to the scene.
Details are limited, but crews said they pulled a body out of the water. The person found hasn't been identified.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.