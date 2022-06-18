Man drowns in Lawrence County pond

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local man is dead after being pulled from a pond in Lawrence County.

Pennsylvania State Police recovered the body of 55-year-old Kevin Eggleston from a pond along Kino Road in Washington Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Eggelston drowned in the water while swimming.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Napolitano at 724-598-2211.