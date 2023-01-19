Former Washington County swim coach charged with sexually assaulting children to stay in jail until trial

Former swim coach charged with sexually assaulting children will stay in jail until trial

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A former swim coach accused of sexually assaulting at least six young boys is now back in jail where he'll stay until he stands trial.

Shackled, dressed head to toe in orange and flanked by deputies, Leo McIntyre III didn't say a word before, during or after his court appearance.

But his father, while attempting to hide McIntyre from cameras with his jacket, did, saying "he has no comment."

McIntyre was arrested in December on several sex assault charges, some felonies. Investigators say he sexually abused at least six young boys, some as young as 5. He allegedly abused some for years.

All of the alleged sexual encounters, according to the criminal complaints, happened at his parent's house in Cannonsburg.

McIntyre waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday before being escorted back outside.

The judge sided with the state, denying his attorney's request for a bond reduction so he could go back to his parent's house.

"With multiple child victims, this happened over a course of a period of years but no one had come forward. So he is certainly a danger to the community to be released at this point." said deputy district attorney Cassidy Gerstner.

And despite his father's best effort to protect him, the 27-year-old is now back in lockup.

Prior to being arrested, McIntyre was a swim coach at Goldfish Swim School in McMurray for five years. So far, none of the charges against him are connected to his time there. However, the deputy district attorney said the investigation is ongoing.