Pittsburgh-area priest who stole from church used money for gambling, his attorney says

Priest who stole from church used money for gambling, his attorney says

Priest who stole from church used money for gambling, his attorney says

Priest who stole from church used money for gambling, his attorney says

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Charges for an assistant priest in Washington County who allegedly stole from his church are now being handed over to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Father George Athanasiou appeared in court on Monday. He is accused of stealing more than $117,000 in parish funds.

"I'm going to tell you right now we're going to pay back all this money, every cent," said Patrick Thomassey, his attorney.

This is a close-knit church community. Some members of the Washington County District Attorney's Office are members of the church.

Due to that conflict of interest, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office will now take over the case.

Last month, Athanasiou was charged with 223 counts of theft. Investigators said while working at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg, he embezzled from the church's bank account.

KDKA-TV learned what he allegedly did what those church funds.

"He had a gambling problem," Thomassey said.

Athanasiou's legal woes are mounting. According to this court document, he's also now being sued by a landlord for nearly $3,200.