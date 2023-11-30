Canonsburg priest arrested, facing hundreds of felony charges for theft of over $117,000 in parish funds

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A priest in Washington County has been arrested and is facing over 200 felony charges related to the alleged theft of over $117,000 in parish funds.

Father George Athanasiou, 38, of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned on 223 counts of theft by unlawful taking, forgery, bad checks, and access device usage.

All Saints Greek Orthodox Church

According to court paperwork, Athanasiou is accused of embezzling more than $117,000 from the church's bank account.

Police say that church leaders noticed discrepancies in their ledgers and missing bank checks, which prompted a police investigation.

Detectives learned through bank records that between April 2022 and November 2023, nearly 220 unauthorized ATM withdrawals occurred from the church's account, totaling approximately $117,000.

Police say that Athanasiou was the only person during this timeframe who had a PNC ATM card and a search of his apartment led to the discovery of the card.

According to police, Athanasiou admitted to stealing the money due to 'personal hardships.'

Athanasiou told police that he would take church checks, sign the back of them, and then deposit them into his account before transferring it to another account and taking cash out of that account through an ATM.

He also told police he knew he was not authorized to do this.

in a letter sent to Father Dimitrios Kyritsis, the Parish Council, and the parishioners of the church, the Metropolitan Savas with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Pittsburgh says that Athanasiou has been suspended from the ministry without pay until the legal proceedings surrounding the accusations are complete. His liturgical and sacramental responsibilities have also been suspended.

Court documents show that Athanasiou was placed on an unsecured bond of $250,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 18.

North Strabane Township Police are handling the investigation.

Athanasiou began his ministry as a Pastoral Assistant in 2019. In 2020, he was ordained to the Holy Priesthood.

As of Thursday morning, Athanasiou's information has been removed from the church's website.

