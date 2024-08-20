Pittsburgh-area man who hit $1 million jackpot plans to pay off bills and spend more time golfing

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Washington County man who recently retired for a second time hit the jackpot and won $1 million.

Seventy-year-old Michael Matyas of Washington County won $1 million playing the Cash 5 with Quick Cash. The numbers he picked matched all five balls drawn on July 19.

Matyas said he bought the ticket at the Exxon on Maple Drive in Charleroi the day of the drawing, but he didn't check it until two days later. He said he had to look at the ticket about 10 times before he believed his luck.

(Photo: KDKA)

"I immediately called my twin brother who lives nearby and told him he needed to come down but didn't tell him why. My brother said, 'Well, he's either sick or he hit the Lottery,'" Matyas said.

Matyas retired 10 years ago and recently retired again from his part-time job. He said he plans on using his prize money to help his kids, pay off his bills and spend more time golfing.

The Exxon gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot run that Matyas won started on July 7 and lasted until July 19. The lottery said it generated more than $3.3 million in sales and an estimated profit of $800,000 for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The game's record jackpot was $3.2 million, split between two winning tickets sold in Fayette and Schuylkill last November.