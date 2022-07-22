Washington County DA rules police-involved shooting justified, trooper will not face charges

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A state police-involved shooting has been ruled as justified by the Washington County district attorney two months after it happened.

It started when two robbery suspects, accused of stealing a chainsaw from a Royal King location, were recognized by their getaway car in Mount Pleasant Township on May 21. A trooper pulled them over and brought the driver to the back of the vehicle because of an invalid form of identification, police said.

The trooper asked the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Dennis Fonoimoana, for ID, which he didn't have. Investigators said the trooper then asked to see his hands when he noticed Fonoimoana leaning over.

Fonoimoana had outstanding warrants and did not comply with the trooper, investigators said.

"He begins yelling to show me your hands, show me your hands repeatedly," District Attorney Jason Walsh said. "The actor begins to make a movement … the trooper sees a weapon in the actor's hands."

Video and witness testimony detail how the trooper then yelled at Fonoimoana to drop the gun, Walsh said.

"The actor does not drop his gun and turns towards the trooper," Walsh said. "The trooper then fires his weapon."

The trooper fired seven times, investigators said. Fonoimoana was struck a total of five times in the chest and neck.

Once backup arrived, investigators said troopers found Fonoimoana's gun was loaded with the safety off. Police said it was also reported as stolen.

The trooper will not face any charges, Walsh said.

"The totality of the circumstances show the use of deadly force was reasonable," Walsh said. "As a result, there will be no criminal charges filed in this matter. In my opinion, this is a justifiable homicide."

State police said the officer involved will be allowed back in the field.

As for the stolen chainsaw, police say it was pawned off immediately after it was stolen.