Investigation continues after state trooper shoots, kills man in Washington County

KDKA-TV is learning more about the man shot and killed by a state trooper during a traffic stop in Washington County over the weekend.

State police are handling the investigation with the help of the district attorney and coroner. It's still unclear how many shots the officer fired and where the man was shot, but state police said the officer involved has been placed on administrative duties, per state police regulations.

Troopers were called to Washington Crown Center's Rural King store for a report of a retail theft around 6 p.m. on Saturday. A trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description of the car leaving the store and pulled it over.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but state police said 26-year-old Dennis Fonoimoana refused to get out of the car despite several verbal commands. State police also said that he showed he had a gun and wouldn't put it down. That's when the trooper fired their weapon.

A neighbor who lived across the street from Fonoimoana for five years said he's been causing problems in the neighborhood for the last few months.

"We've all been on high alert. Him hiding out and roaming the neighborhood at night. A lot of traffic coming through. We've all been locking things up in our small town," the neighbor said.

Fonoimoana's stepdad, who didn't want to go on camera, said his stepson has gotten into a lot of trouble over the years, and he hasn't talked to him in a long time. He also said that Fonoimoana leaves behind a young daughter.

The name of the driver involved in the incident hasn't been released. KDKA-TV also asked state police if troopers wear body cameras. A spokesperson said that they don't.