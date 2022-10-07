DA: Monongahela officer justified in shooting, killing man

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Monongahela officer was justified in shooting and killing a man earlier this year, the Washington County district attorney announced Friday.

The death of 29-year-old Cody Bennett in July was a "justifiable homicide," District Attorney Jason Walsh said.

Police said Bennett had fired shots near a child's birthday party, and when officers were called, he shot at them. They returned fire, hitting him.

"The officer was presented with facts and circumstances which left him with no alternative than to discharge his service weapon to stop a threat to his life and to others," Walsh said.

Cody Bennett was shot and killed by Monongahela police on July 24, 2022. (Photo: Provided)

According to the police report, Bennett went to a house down the road from his home on Thomas Street where a family was celebrating a child's birthday.

The police report said Bennett was not invited, but he introduced himself to the family and said he lived nearby. Police said he was asked to leave after he appeared to be intoxicated and was making a married woman and two underaged girls uncomfortable.

Police said Bennett returned to the house later on, shot two rounds into the back door and walked away. The family called the police.

According to the report, Monongahela police encountered Bennett on Lincoln Street and he shot his gun in the direction of an officer. Police fired back, hitting Bennett. He was taken to the hospital but died.