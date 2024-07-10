Washington County Controller April Sloane has bail revoked in animal cruelty case

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Washington County Controller is once again behind bars.

A judge revoked the bail of April Sloane on Wednesday morning. She is currently facing animal cruelty charges after police searched her home in December and found a dog had died of starvation.

Part of Sloane's bail conditions were she was not allowed to own pets or have any access to animals.

However, according to her mother, she was living with a man who owned a cat.

"I think she got what she deserved because she thinks she's above the law," Sherrie Sloane said. "But as a mother, this is not something you ever want to see for your children."

Sloane is now being housed in the Allegheny County Jail and will go to trial in September.

Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman said that Deputy Controller Heather Shealter will assume the duties of controller effective immediately.

"Heather has been an outstanding employee of the Controller's Office for 21 years," Sherman's statement said. "I have full confidence in her ability to manage the day-to-day operations and oversight of the 12-employee office. We intend to place Ms. Sloane's salary in escrow while she is incarcerated. It's unfair to taxpayers to reward such actions with compensation."

Sherman also said he was pleased that the appropriate action was taken to revoke Sloane's bond and added that "her failure to follow the conditions of the bond for "harboring" a cat is both abhorrent and shocking."