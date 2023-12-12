Washington County controller charged after dog allegedly dies from severe emaciation

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Washington County controller is facing animal cruelty charges after police said her dog died from severe emaciation.

Court paperwork shows April Sloane was charged with aggravated animal cruelty for causing serious bodily injury or death and aggravated animal cruelty for torture as well as animal neglect. It comes after police executed a search warrant at her home last Wednesday.

A police officer with the Washington Area Humane Society contacted the North Strabane Township police last Tuesday, saying they received a tip about a dog named "Thor" dying from neglect. An officer with the humane society showed a picture of the dog "in deplorable conditions," according to court paperwork.

When officers arrived at Sloane's home in Canonsburg, she admitted her dog died "due to not being properly cared for." The criminal complaint said Sloane told police Thor wouldn't eat or drink and she didn't take him to the vet. She said he was still in her basement over a week later.

Police said Thor's remains were found wrapped in a black garbage bag in Sloane's garage.

An autopsy showed Thor's cause of death was severe emaciation and he had 0% body fat when he died. The doctor said there was no sign of injury or illness that would have caused Thor to weigh only 20 pounds when he should have weighed at least 40.

The humane society's records showed Sloane adopted Thor in April of 2021.

Washington County's website said its controller's office is responsible for processing payroll, accounts payable and revenue for all county row offices and departments.

A preliminary hearing for Sloane is scheduled for Dec. 19.