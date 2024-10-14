Here are the best colleges and universities in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WalletHub ranked the top colleges and universities in the United States, and some Pittsburgh-area schools made the list.

On Monday, WalletHub released its "College & University Rankings" for 2025 after comparing more than 800 schools in America on seven categories: student selectivity, cost and financing, faculty resources, campus safety, campus experience, educational outcomes, and career outcomes. Those seven categories were then evaluated using "30 relevant metrics," WalletHub said.

Best colleges and universities in Pittsburgh

Carnegie Mellon University came in at No. 8 in WalletHub's "College & University Rankings" list for 2025.

The university in Pittsburgh is the only school in Pennsylvania to make the top 10. Carnegie Mellon scored high in faculty resources and career outcomes.

The University of Pittsburgh came in at No. 131 on WalletHub's list, followed by St. Vincent College at No. 178 and Chatham University right inside the top 300 at No. 296.

The top 9 list of the best colleges and universities in the Pittsburgh area can be found below:

Carnegie Mellon University (No. 8) University of Pitstburgh (No. 131) Saint Vincent College (No. 178) Chatham University (No. 296)

Washington and Jefferson College (No. 330) Seton Hill University (No. 393) Duquesne University (No. 422) St. Francis University (No. 451) La Roche University (No. 490)

What are the best colleges and universities in Pennsylvania?

After CMU, WalletHub found the second-best school in Pennsylvania is Swarthmore College in Delaware County. The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and Haverford College in Delaware County also made the top 50.