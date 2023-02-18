W.Va residents begin cleanup after deadly flooding, mudslides

WEST VIRGINIA (KDKA) - West Virginia communities are picking up the pieces after flood waters swept through the state.

Heavy rains led to mudslides that swept houses off their foundations. Those flood waters also blocked off roads and swallowed up entire neighborhoods.

Officials also recovered the body of an 11-week-old baby boy, who had been swept away during flash flooding.

Officials continue to preach safe driving and to avoid going into flooded areas.

"The biggest thing I can say, and we talk about this all the time, when high waters come in, when flooding is happening, make sure you turn around and don't drown," Sheriff Mike Fridley said. "You don't need to go into any type of water. It doesn't take but a couple [of] inches to sweep a car away."

No other injuries have been reported due to the flooding.