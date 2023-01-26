Watch CBS News
Volunteers sell shirts to support the family of fallen Brackenridge police chief

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After quickly selling out in the first round, volunteers held another t-shirt shirt sale benefitting the family of a fallen officer.

The shirts support the family of fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. The sale Wednesday happened at the American Legion in Brackenridge.

So many people showed up Wednesday that volunteers needed a line for pre-orders and another for buying on the spot.

A volunteer KDKA-TV spoke with said they have sold about 10,000 shirts so far and sales numbers continue to grow.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 11:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

