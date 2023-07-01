Watch CBS News
'Furries.' A fan-favorite tweet could be a secret weapon for Andrew McCutchen

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Carlos Santana walked it off in the 9th, giving the Pirates an 8-7 victory over the Brewers on Friday night, but a big part of the victory was Andrew McCutchen. 

Cutch also hit a home run and went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs. 

Since Thursday, McCutchen has gone 5-for-9 at the plate and some diehard Buccos fans may have found that it's part of a larger trend. 

A fan-favorite tweet from McCutchen contains just one word and he sends it around the same time each year. 

When Anthroncon comes to Pittsburgh and Andrew McCutchen is a Pirate, it's one word and seven letters. 

"Furries." 

However, some baseball sleuths have come to find, when the furries are in town, Cutch comes to play. 

A USA Today article posted before this year's Anthrocon found that during 15 home games during Anthrocon, McCutchen has posted a .419 batting average with a .479 on-base percentage, and .742 slugging percentage. 

He also has launched three home runs. 

McCutchen also went on the record last night saying he would support the Pirates hosting a furry night at PNC.

"The power of the furries, the power of Anthrocon, something about it, I guess," he said with a smile. "They're here and it's like the last Infinity Stone, I can't explain it, but the weekend is not over, let's keep it going." 

