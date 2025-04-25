Virginia Giuffre, prominent Jeffrey Epstein accuser, dies by suicide

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most outspoken accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, died by suicide on Friday, Giuffre's family confirmed in a statement provided to CBS News.

Giuffre died at her farm in Western Australia, her family said. She was 41.

"She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," her family's statement read. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."

Last month, Giuffre was seriously injured when a car she was riding in was hit by a school bus in Western Australia.

Giuffre had alleged that Epstein sexually trafficked her to Britain's Prince Andrew and others. Prince Andrew has denied those claims. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, alleging that she was sexually abused by Andrew when she was 17. An out-of-court settlement was reached in 2022.

"Virginia was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims," her attorney, Sigrid McCawley, said in a statement. Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring. The world has lost an amazing human being today. Rest in peace, my sweet angel."

Giuffre was born in California and in grade school she moved to Florida with her family. Giuffre experienced a troubled childhood growing up, telling the Miami Herald that at age 7, she was first molested by a family friend. She said the abuse "turned my entire life around. Everything changed."

Giuffre met British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in the early 2000s when working as a locker room attendant at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, where her father was a maintenance supervisor. Giuffre said Maxwell connected her with Epstein and others.

In 2019, Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. A month after he was arrested, Epstein was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan jail as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

Giuffre had also accused Epstein's former girlfriend, Maxwell, of grooming and abusing her when she was 17, telling CBS News in 2020 that Maxwell "was the guy controlling Jeffrey." Maxwell was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls for at least a decade.

Giuffre formed a nonprofit called Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR) to educate and advocate for sex trafficking victims.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.