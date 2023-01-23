Violent crash shuts down part of McKnight Road
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Part of McKnight Road in the North Hills is shut down due to an overnight crash.
The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Peebles Road.
The northbound lanes of McKnight are currently closed while first responders remain on the scene.
It's unclear if or how badly anyone was injured in the crash.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
