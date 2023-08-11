Victim in shooting at Hill District bar that injured 5 now facing charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the five people shot late Wednesday night at Jay's Lounge in the Hill District is now facing charges.

Police say Dean Marbury got into a fight with the two security guards and shots were fired between Marbury and the guards.

KDKA Photojournalist BrIan Smithmyer

Four people in the bar were shot in the crossfire.

Police say Marbury was shot 11 times and showed up at the hospital a short time later.

He's now charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.