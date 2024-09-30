Police in Verona investigating 2nd incident involving at-home caretaker

VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Verona are investigating a second incident at the same house where a vulnerable woman receives around-the-clock care.

KDKA-TV obtained surveillance video from a house on North Avenue in Verona on Sept. 26 that shows a woman walking away from her home while her caretaker sits on the porch smoking a cigarette and on her cell phone.

Police were notified two hours after the 18-year-old woman, who has emotional and intellectual disabilities, left. She was later returned home unharmed.

Sources said the Verona Borough Police Department is investigating an employee with On-Site Companionship Services. This is an ongoing investigation, and police won't confirm if charges will be filed.

On Sept. 11, neglect charges were filed against Kelsey Brown, the caretaker of the same woman from the Sept. 26 incident. Police say Brown left the house, got in her car and smoked marijuana -— leaving the 18-year-old woman alone for 90 minutes.

When police arrived, the criminal complaint said Brown denied leaving her patient alone or smoking marijuana. Police say the surveillance video showed a different story.

KDKA-TV reached out to On-Site Companionship Services but did not hear back on Monday.



Court documents said police spoke with the company's program director. She confirmed Brown worked for the agency and should not have left the patient unsupervised.